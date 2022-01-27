Bhopal: Complaints on CM Helpline go unheard; notices to lead college principals

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Show cause notices were issued to over half a dozen officials of the department of higher education for slackness in addressing complaints made on CM Helpline. Additional commissioner of higher education department, Deepak Singh issued the show cause notices to principals of lead colleges from Balaghat, Indore and Sagar districts.

Commissioner higher education had warned the principals and additional directors of the department to attend complaints made at CM Helpline in prescribed time limit.

A review meeting related with pending cases at CM Helpline was held by the department of higher education- first on September 20, 2021 and later on January 3, 2022.

Performance of principals from Balaghat, Indore and Sagar was not satisfactory. Moreover they also missed the review meeting and later pleaded ignorance about the pending cases.

Singh has urged additional directors and principals of all colleges to pay special attention to complaints made with the CM Helpline. Principals should hold a weekly meeting to review CM Helpline complaints while higher officials of additional director level should hold a meeting every fortnight.

If the complaints remain unattended then strict action including stopping of an increment will be done, said the additional commissioner.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:37 PM IST