Bhopal: College students showcase unity in diversity through bridal makeup contest

Bhopal: Contestants in bridal makeup on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students walking on the ramp wearing bridal makeup prevalent in communities speaking Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada languages impressed audience at Anand Vihar College for Women on Wednesday.

They showcased different cultures and unity in diversity through bridal makeup contest. Students Ritu Dhawre, Shivangi Dwivedi and Reet Kaur bagged first, second and third prize respectively. It was part of third-day of four-day annual function, Ujas 2023.

The event began with, Kabad se Jugad, contest. Students exhibited creative skills using waste and old materials. It was followed by pot decoration contest. In Kabad se jugad contest, Reet Kaur (BCom III year), Aishwarya Bhavsar (BEd I Sem) and Astha Sharma (BBA, II year) got first, second and third positions respectively. Students Aishwarya Bhawsar (BEd 1 Sem), Preeti Batham (BA II year) and Kalpana Maran (BEd III sem) secured first, the second and third positions respectively in pot decoration contest.