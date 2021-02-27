Bhopal: Coaching institute teacher held for harassing girl

Bhopal: A 24-year-old girl was harassed by her teacher in the coaching institute here on Saturday. The victim had earlier left the coaching due to unwanted calls made to her by the accused.

When the girl told about the incident to her brother, he went to question the accused but he instead thrashed her 25-year-old brother.

According to Piplani police, the girl is a resident of Old Shiv Nagar and is a student of the coaching class run by the accused at Anand Nagar. She told the police that when she went to meet him on Saturday as the accused had requested one of her friends for the same, he harassed her.

SI Surekha Aoron said that the accused locked her in a room and harassed her. The girl then screamed and ran out of the room and informed her brother.

When her brother went to question the accused about the matter, the accused thrashed him as well. The girl and her brother then informed about it to their neighbours who took them to the police station.

The accused Yogesh was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and was arrested.