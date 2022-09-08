Bhopal: CM reviews preparations on cheetah project, issues instructions to officials

CM chairing a review meeting in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday the work of bringing cheetahs from Namibia to rehabilitate them in Kuno National Park here was being done as per the prescribed parameters, as per officials.

“This is a work of national importance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will inaugurate this on September 17 at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. All necessary preparations should be made to accomplish the task with full dignity and enthusiasm”, said the CM.

CM was reviewing the related preparations at his residence.

The officials informed him that rehabilitation work would be done in the national park as per the prevailing internationally practised techniques of cheetah management.

The CM received information about all the aspects related to the preparations for the visit of the Prime Minister.

He said during the Prime Minister's visit mainly the programmes for the arrival of cheetahs and the convention of the sisters of self-help groups in Karahal were scheduled. An exhibition based on development would also be organised. A presentation of the work being done under one district one product (ODOP) scheme in the districts of Madhya Pradesh would also be included in the programmes.

CM said while Sheopur district would have two programmes in the remaining districts, various government departments should organise various public welfare activities.

“Instructions have also been given to run a campaign in the state from September 17 to October 31 to benefit the beneficiaries from the government schemes”, he added.

It was informed in the meeting In 2010, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) conducted a survey of potential areas for cheetah restoration in India, in which the Kuno Sanctuary, which is currently the Kuno National Park, was found to be the most suitable among 10 sites.