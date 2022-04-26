Bhopal: CM reviews corona status, Shivpuri collector tests positive

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri collector Akshay Kumar Singh tested corona positive on Monday. Chief Medical and Health officer (CMHO) (Shivpuri) Dr Pankaj Jain confirmed it stating that it was local issue as collector Singh did not visit outside.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a review meeting, said that there was not a single case of corona in 48 out of 52 districts of the state. Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Gwalior and Morena have only one positive case each. Cent percent vaccination of eligible children in the state should be ensured, he told officials.

CM was addressing the review meeting on corona at Mantralaya. Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Mohammad Suleman and officials of Health Department were present.

Chouhan said that the states of North India, which have comparatively more cases, should be monitored and people should be aware and alert. At the meeting, a presentation was given about the global situation of Covid and the status of infection in other states of the country.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:30 AM IST