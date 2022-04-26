Bhopal: Why schools are open in blazing heat, MPHRC to collectors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Monday sought reply from the commissioner, directorate of public education, and collectors of Bhopal and Indore, on opening schools in scorching heat.

A parent had filed complaint anonymously with the commission in Indore asking it to take cognisance in the matter. Commission led by Justice Narendra Kumar Jain has sought a reply from the commissioner of public education Abhay Verma, Bhopal collector Avinash Lavaniya and Indore collector Manish Singh by May 4. Earlier, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, had suggested closing schools from April 15, given the extreme summer in the state.

The parent in his complaint had stated, The heat waves have turned the state into an oven. Mercury is soaring, reaching up to 42-44 degrees Celsius. Kids in Bhopal, Indore and many parts of MP still have to go to school. This is a violation of their human rights and should immediately be addressed.

The complainant further mentioned, This has been affecting physical and mental health of their kids. They suffer from heatstroke, nausea, dehydration, fever, weakness, dizziness and irritation. The schools should immediately be closed.

