Bhopal: CM Kamal Nath discuss second phase of farm loan waiver

BHOPAL: Chief minister Kamal Nath took the meeting of ‘cabinet of political affair’ and discussed the second phase of famers’ loan waiver scheme implementation on Thursday.

Later, home minister Bala Bachchan said the CM assessed the work plan of writing off the loan of remaining 25 lakh farmers who would be included in second phase.

In the first phase, loan of more than 20 lakh farmers was waived. The minister, alleging that previous government had left the coffer empty, claimed that in last eight months the CM has brought the state financial health on track. In the meeting the chief secretary SR Mohanty, ACS and principal secretaries of various departments were present.