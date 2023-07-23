 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute On Birth Anniversary Of Lokmanya Tilak And Chandrashekhar Azad
Remembering Tilak, CM Chouhan said that his energetic and virtuous thoughts will always inspire us to serve the nation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the great social reformer, thinker and freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad on the occasion of their birth anniversary on Sunday. CM Chouhan garlanded their portraits in the auditorium located at the residence office and paid floral tributes.

Remembering Tilak, CM Chouhan said that his energetic and virtuous thoughts will always inspire us to serve the nation. Meanwhile, remembering Chandrashekhar Azad, he said that the people of India will always be indebted to him for his amazing bravery, renunciation and sacrifice.

Offers Flowers At Statue Of Chandrashekhar Azad

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan garlanded the statue of martyr Chandrashekhar Azad and offered floral tributes in a programme organised at Gitanjali Chauraha, Link Road No.-2 in Bhopal. Public representatives, social workers and local citizens were present on this occasion.

