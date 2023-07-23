Bhopal AIIMS Issues Tips To Keep In Mind To Stay Safe From Lightning In Rainy Season |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS Bhopal, urged the general public to stay safe during the rainy season. In this regard, it also issued several tips on Sunday for people to keep in mind while lightning strikes during heavy rainfall. Some of those tips are mentioned below.

1. Seek Shelter Indoors: Go inside home during thunderstorms. Avoid open areas and tall trees. If outside, find shelter in a car with a hard metal roof.

2. Avoid Water and Electrical Appliances: Don't use electrical appliances or plumbing during storms. Lightning can travel through wires and water, risking electrocution.

3. Stay Away from Windows: Lightning can shatter windows, causing harm. Stay clear of windows and close blinds.

4. Don't Take Risks: Avoid makeshift shelters like isolated trees or sheds.

5. Install Lightning Protection Systems: Consider lightning rods or conductors on buildings to safely divert lightning.

6. Unplug Electronics: Prevent damage from power surges by unplugging sensitive devices.

7. Wait It Out: Wait 30 minutes after the last thunderclap before going outside.

8. Heed Weather Warnings: Stay informed about weather forecasts and act promptly on warnings.

9. Educate Children: Teach children to seek shelter during storms.

10. Be Cautious with Water Activities: Avoid water sports during thunderstorms.

Notably, the state has witnessed several incidents of deaths due to lightning strike in the past few days. On Thursday, three persons were killed in lightning strikes in Raisen district.

