 Bhopal: ‘Bhopal Is Not A City Of Lakes But A Lake City’
Bhopal: ‘Bhopal Is Not A City Of Lakes But A Lake City’

Historian Sikandar Malik says Sultan Jahan Begum introduced law of free & compulsory education for girls

Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The land of Bhopal has been the land of Begums. Many progressive laws and regulations were introduced. Sultan Jahan Begum brought a law for free and compulsory education for girls during her reign. Begum Sultan Jahan opened Sultania Girls Higher Secondary School, the second English medium school in India. Sikandar Jahan Begum opened many schools during her reign, one of which was Hindi school Birgisia Kanya Pathshala.

This was stated by Sikandar Malik, the young historian, at an event, Kissagoi- Dastan-e-Bhopal under programme Rubaroo, organised by Youngshala. Malik shared history of Bhopal. Bhopal is not a city of lakes but a lake city, he said.

He said that there used to be 27 ponds in Bhopal but today the City of Lakes is Udaipur. Similarly, he said that it is said that Queen Kamalapati committed suicide by jumping into a small pond while her death was natural. He also said that Bhopal was named after Raja Bhupal Singh.

