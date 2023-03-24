Bhopal: CM attacks Cong, historians for misleading history

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked Congress party leaders and also the historians who had written the contribution of one family in the freedom movement, while addressing students, at the launch of the Youth Policy, here on Thursday.

With a shayari he attacked, ‘Unki Samadhi par ek diya bhi nahi tha, jinke lahu se paayi thi azadi. Roshan hai unke Makbare jo becha karte they shahido ke kafan’. He claimed that the contributions of all freedom fighters were ignored and the historians highlighted the contribution of one family in which Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi are present. He also added that he respects Mahatma Gandhi for his contribution to the country.

The stadium echoed with songs presented by all women ‘Janki Raman Band’. The youths also recited the lines which were sung by band members. The band played the tunes full of patriotism.

Many of the achievers of the state Youth Awards shared their journey with the audience. Like Ayushi who got a handsome package in a multinational company, because she was supported by the government. Music composer Meghdeep Bose termed CM as a ‘sun’ which helped him to germinate as an achiever, because the CM had been generous to the art and culture department of the state. It had led Bose to find place in Bollywood. He sang two lines Swag Se Karenge ......Sabak Swagat. His works include songs Swag Se Swagat, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Khairiyat and film scores including Brahmastra.

Olympian Vivek Sagar thanked the CM for completing his promises. Now he is appointed as the DSP and had a house in Bhopal. The founder of Chai Sutta Bar Anubhav Dubey, shared his exciting conversation with the CM.

At the same time he said that he was nervous because the unusual name of his company ‘Chai Sutta Bar’.

Chief Minister Chouhan inaugurated the youth portal and launched the youth policy by unveiling the booklet of state youth policy. The CM has transferred Rs 17.94 crore in the accounts of 20,937 youth beneficiaries of Chief Minister's Jan-Kalyan Shiksha Protsahan Yojana. Rs 175 crore was transferred into the accounts of 3,182 students studying under Chief Minister's Meritorious Student Scheme. In the 36th National Games, 132 sports personnel have won 66 medals. The CM has transferred the amount of Rs 4.38 crore into their accounts. Rs 12.90 crore was transferred to the accounts of 25,800 daughters under Gaon Ki Beti Yojana.

The CM also gave awards to the winners. Along with this, contract letters were also given to the youth for apprenticeship in prestigious industrial units of the state.

