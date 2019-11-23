Bhopal: City roads get studs reflectors

BHOPAL: Roads of the state capital are ready to wear hi-tech look with road stud reflectors which are being installed on various roads for smooth traffic regulation. With excessive rains, withering of roads, and heavy traffic pressure, the reflectors were also damaged. Prominent roads like Link Road no-1, roads leading to Board office square, New Market and many others have been outfitted with road studs.

Because of their high reflectivity, road studs are visible from a long distance, even when minimum amount of light falls on them.

ASP (Traffic) Pradeep Chauhan said, “We (traffic police) are fitting road stud reflectors for proper and smooth driving in night. It helps in regulating traffic in the state capital. It is useful device. Our main objective is to regulate the traffic. With the repairing the roads, reflectors are being fitted.”