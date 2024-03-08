Bhopal: City Basks In Glory Of Lord Shiva On Mahashivratri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal immersed itself in the joyous atmosphere of Mahashivratri on Friday as it adorned every corner of the city to honor the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati. From the renowned temples to the participation of children dressed as Lord Shiva, Parvati, Ganesha, and Nandi, the city celebrated the occasion with vibrant enthusiasm.

A grand procession commemorating Lord Shiva’s wedding was organised from the Badwale Mahadev Temple, drawing thousands of devotees to witness the Shiv Barat procession. The city set up 125 platforms to welcome the Shiv Barat, featuring various bands, devotional groups, processional dancers, and drumming troupes.

Moreover, the country’s sole drumming troupe led a majestic procession, comprising over 111 members in traditional attire, enchanting the crowd with hymns of Lord Shiva. The procession also showcased the Pushpak Vimaan of Lord Shri Ram, brought from Ayodhya.

At the Bhojpur Temple, a large number of devotees congregated to offer prayers at the tallest Shivlinga of Lord Shiva. Similarly, a grand Kalash Yatra unfolded at the Pashupatinath Temple, accompanied by jubilant celebrations at the Gufa Mandir, Birla Mandir, and all other Shiva temples across the city.

Following the tradition of Amarnath, some devotees sculpted Lord Shiva out of ice in the Jawahar Chowk area, adding a unique touch to the city’s fervent devotion and festive ambiance.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed rituals at the Badwale Mahadev temple. Following the rituals, the wedding procession of Lord Shiva began. Chouhan himself pulled the chariot of Lord Shiva and sang hymns. He accompanied the procession for some time along with minister Vishwas Sarang and the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, Alok Sharma.