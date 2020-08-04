Bhopal: City artists can apply for Inlaks Fine Art Awards 2021; check details at gladys@inlaksfoundation.org

Bhopal: City artists under the age of 30 can apply for Inlaks Fine Art Awards 2021. The award carries a grant of three lakh for a period of one year.

The award is intended to help young artists in their formative years to develop their creative talent. It provides financial assistance to enable them to work independently anywhere in India.

The awardee will have to attend an art residency programme within India for a period of 4 weeks during the course of the year. The applicant should be a young emerging artist under the age of 30 (by December 31).

The applicant may be a recent graduate/post-graduate or a final year student from a leading Indian institute for visual arts in India. No student of a first year masters programme will be considered eligible. The recipient should not be holding a similar/ government scholarship or award during the same tenure.

If the candidate has applied for the award earlier, he/she must submit a new body of work if they reapply. In the case of an applicant not having a formal degree in the visual arts, it is desirable that he/she shouls have an experience of participating in organised art exhibitions.

The downloaded application form may be filled in soft copy or hard copy and should be mailed on gladys@inlaksfoundation.org . The application must be submitted in pdf format.