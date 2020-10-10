Bhopal: CII conclave on post-Covid challenges held

BHOPAL: The coronavirus pandemic has been a once-in-a-century event, and no training or experience in previous downturns has prepared anyone for it. In the business context, CEOs have had to cope with extraordinary demands. For them, the pandemic has been an ultimate leadership test.

To help the industry fraternity in developing solutions to problems, introducing new strategies, CII in Madhya Pradesh organised the second edition of CII CXO CONCLAVE on virtual platform on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural session, R Mukundan, MD & CEO, TATA Chemicals Ltd emphasised on the need to showcase soft side by an CXO in these tough times and said care, compassion and collaboration have been three pillars for an organisation in past to grow and would continue to be so in near future.

Lt Gen (retired) Deependra Singh Hooda shared his experiences of forming war strategies and cited his experience of crisis management when earthquake shook Uri and Indian army had to take tough decisions in adjusting manpower in a small building where the living, the dead and the injured had to live simultaneously.

Motivational speaker Anil Bhasin, president, Havells India Ltd, said, “Under any circumstances and in situation of uncertainty like now, acceptance stirs positivity and transforms fear to adventure.”

Anand Neelkantan, writer of best-selling book - Asura - who signed three book deals with the producers of blockbuster movie Bahubali, gave a different perspective to conclave and briefed on how the story-telling has evolved in last few years. “One of my dreams is to bring a story, which can take over the world and am confident that in light of current evolvement, the dream is not too far” he said.

Other speakers were Kartika Taneja, director, Google London, Manish Verma, head (technology), Sony LIV and Manish Gulati, executive director, HEG Ltd.

Anurag Shrivastava, chairman, CII MP, gave the theme-setting remarks while Siddharth Chaturvedi, chairman, CII Bhopal, gave the welcome address and moderated the session along with other members of CII Madhya Pradesh.