Bhopal: Children visit waste paper recycling unit of Environmental Planning & Coordination Organisation

Bhopal: Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal, organised a study tour of waste paper recycling unit of EPCO (Environmental Planning & Coordination Organisation) on Friday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal, organised a study tour of waste paper recycling unit of EPCO (Environmental Planning & Coordination Organisation) on Friday for students to provide knowledge about waste paper recycling.

It was part of the Summer Nature Study Programme- Green Teen for the students of class 8-10.

Rajesh Mishra, Sunil Kumar and their team demonstrated the process of waste paper recycling into useful paper. The collected waste paper is cut into small pieces with the help of a rag cutter and small pieces are poured with water into hydra pulper to get paper pulp.

About 25% of hosiery cloth and deodar gum is mixed into paper pulp to get stronger paper and this mixture is being transferred into beaters for better mixing and finally that pulp can be spread on the mesh of auto Vat to get wet Paper. Wet paper is pressed under screw press machine to extract 60% of water and remaining 40% water evaporates during sun drying.

Final product of paper is processed after pressing and cutting in desired sizes. Participants prepared paper under practical session of the programme.

‘Environmental Games’ under Green Cub

Besides, ‘Environmental Games’ was organised to make them understand the importance of various components of environment. Dilip Chakraborty from EPCO arranged various environmental games like Identification of Birds, Who Am I, National Parks and Sanctuaries of MP, Segregation of Waste, Food Pyramid, Tree Ecosystem and Wishing Tree. All the participants enjoyed environmental games and participated in these games. It was part of Green Cub Summer Nature Study Programme- Green Cub - for the students of class 5-7 by RMNH.