Bhopal: Children introduced to 50 Indian, western musical instruments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children from the city were introduced to 40 Indian and 10 western musical instruments at Arghya Prekshagriha at Gandhi Bhawan on Tuesday. They also played the instruments. The exercise was part of a month-long theatre workshop, which began on May 1. It has been organised by Children’s Theatre Academy, Bhopal. The workshop is conducted from 11 am to 5 pm.

The Indian musical instruments include dholak, mridang, tanpura, sarangi, sitar etc. The western musical instruments include George drum, synthesiser, congo, badged drums, cracker, cymbals etc. The participants were explained about Indian and western musical instruments and how they are used in dance, songs and plays.

Riddhi Singh Paraste, a Class 5 student was happy to have got the opportunity to play so many musical instruments. “I learned Sa Re Ga Ma,” she said excitedly. Poorvi Jain, 14, said that she played Jagdalpur ka Nagada and thap. “It was here that I came to know that there are so many musical instruments. Felt very nice,” she remarked. Pranjal, 9, said that he had been learning acting at his school Bal Bhavan for the past two years. “But it is different here. I am enjoying everything,” he added.