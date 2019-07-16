Bhopal: Chief Minister Kamal Nath not to attend high-power committee meet on agriculture

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath would not be going to attend a high-power meeting of NITI Aayog on agricultural reforms. The said committee is going to give its suggestions on various issues related to agriculture. The first meeting of the committee would be held in Delhi on July 18. Nath has informed the authorities about his not attending the meeting. Principal secretary Ajeet Kesari may be going to Delhi but he would not be able to attend the meeting as he is not a member of the committee.

The committee is headed by Union minister for agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar and its convener is Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. Its members include NITI Aayog member Rameshchandra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, Karnataka Chief Minister Kumarswami and Arunachal Chief Minister Prema Khandu. Nath is included in the committee being a Chief Minister. The committee aims at attracting private sector in agriculture sector, promote agriculture export, implementation of agriculture technique at global standard level and explore the possibilities in food processing.