Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Speaker Charandas Mahant to attend Diwali get-together

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhattisgarh Assembly Chairman Dr Charandas Mahant and Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary will participate in Deepawali Milan Samaroh of ex-students of Motilal Vigyan Mahavidhyalaya (MVM) in Bhopal on Sunday.

Dr Charandas Mahant, his wife and Member of Parliament from Korba Jyotsana Mahant, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary are ex-students of MVM. President of Ex- Students Organisation of MVM Satish Raijada, senior vice-president Upmanyu Trivedi met Charandas Mahant and invited him to the programme. Charandas Mahant gave his consent.

A large number of ex-students of MVM are expected to take part in the programme, which will begin at 10.30 am.

At the programme, ex-students who studied from 1960 to 1970 will be felicitated. Many of them are now senior government officials, doctors, scientists etc.