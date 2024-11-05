 Bhopal: Chhath Puja To Be Held At 51 Ghats
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Chhath Puja To Be Held At 51 Ghats

Bhopal: Chhath Puja To Be Held At 51 Ghats

A cleanliness campaign, Chhath Ghat Swachhata Abhiyan, will be held in Barkheda on November 5 at 10 am.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:37 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhath Puja will be celebrated at more than 51 ghats in the city. The four-day festival organised by Bhojpuri Purvanchal Samaj will begin with Nahay-Khaye on Tuesday. Kharna and Dala Chhath will be observed on November 6 and 7 respectively. 

The festival will end with Usha Arghya and  Paran on November 8. Chhath Puja will be celebrated along ghats in Sheetal Das ki Bagiya located in Kamala Park, Saraswati Devi Temple, Chhath Ghat premises, Barkheda. A cleanliness campaign, Chhath Ghat Swachhata Abhiyan, will be held in Barkheda on November 5 at 10 am.

Read Also
Indore Man Drinks Acid As Wife Refuses To Return, Dies
article-image

Use of plastic will be prohibited at ghats. Folk singer Vijaya Bharti will present Chhath songs in Bhojpuri and Maithili at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya on November 7 and 8. A top grade artiste of Akashvani and Doordarshan, Bharti sings songs in 18 languages and dialects.

She has also performed in South Africa and Europe. Folk singers Chandan Tiwari, Ritim Dubey and Akash Mishra will perform at Saraswati Mandir Chhath Ghat on November 7 and 8. The concert is being organised under the aegis of Bhojpuri Sahitya Akademi.  

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: Vivek Joshi Takes Charge As New State Chief Secretary
Haryana: Vivek Joshi Takes Charge As New State Chief Secretary
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Investigates Links To Nepal As Absconding Suspects Evade Arrest
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Investigates Links To Nepal As Absconding Suspects Evade Arrest
From GIP Railway To Central Railway: A Glorious Journey Of 72 Years In Rail Innovation
From GIP Railway To Central Railway: A Glorious Journey Of 72 Years In Rail Innovation
Mumbai: High-Value Transactions Fuel Surge In Property Registrations For October 2024, Knight Frank Report Reveals
Mumbai: High-Value Transactions Fuel Surge In Property Registrations For October 2024, Knight Frank Report Reveals

About four lakh Bhojpuri, Maithali and Magahi speaking Hindus live in Bhopal and surrounding areas. About 2.5 lakh devotees who hail from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern UP will offer arghya to Lord Sun.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: PHQ To Review CCTV Camera Installation In Police Stations

MP: PHQ To Review CCTV Camera Installation In Police Stations

Bhopal: Chhath Puja To Be Held At 51 Ghats

Bhopal: Chhath Puja To Be Held At 51 Ghats

Swachh Survekshan 2024: Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Major Headache, Waste Segregation At Source

Swachh Survekshan 2024: Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Major Headache, Waste Segregation At Source

Hindus, Tribal Population Reduced, Bangladeshis Usurp Everything; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Hindus, Tribal Population Reduced, Bangladeshis Usurp Everything; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

MP: Madhav National Park Looks Forward To Get 2 Tigers

MP: Madhav National Park Looks Forward To Get 2 Tigers