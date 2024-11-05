Bhopal: Chhath Puja To Be Held At 51 Ghats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhath Puja will be celebrated at more than 51 ghats in the city. The four-day festival organised by Bhojpuri Purvanchal Samaj will begin with Nahay-Khaye on Tuesday. Kharna and Dala Chhath will be observed on November 6 and 7 respectively.

The festival will end with Usha Arghya and Paran on November 8. Chhath Puja will be celebrated along ghats in Sheetal Das ki Bagiya located in Kamala Park, Saraswati Devi Temple, Chhath Ghat premises, Barkheda. A cleanliness campaign, Chhath Ghat Swachhata Abhiyan, will be held in Barkheda on November 5 at 10 am.

Use of plastic will be prohibited at ghats. Folk singer Vijaya Bharti will present Chhath songs in Bhojpuri and Maithili at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya on November 7 and 8. A top grade artiste of Akashvani and Doordarshan, Bharti sings songs in 18 languages and dialects.

She has also performed in South Africa and Europe. Folk singers Chandan Tiwari, Ritim Dubey and Akash Mishra will perform at Saraswati Mandir Chhath Ghat on November 7 and 8. The concert is being organised under the aegis of Bhojpuri Sahitya Akademi.

About four lakh Bhojpuri, Maithali and Magahi speaking Hindus live in Bhopal and surrounding areas. About 2.5 lakh devotees who hail from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern UP will offer arghya to Lord Sun.