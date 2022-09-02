Bhopal: Cheetah to reach Kuno Palpur sanctuary in November

Cheetahs, potential candidates for transfer to Kuno National Park, MP. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has claimed that cheetahs will reach Kuno Palpur Sanctuary (Sheopur) in November month. He added that more precisely, cheetahs would arrive at Kuno Palpur sanctuary on the sidelines of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

Interacting with the media, he also hinted that along with Cheetah, some other wild animals would be also introduced into the Kuno Palpur Sanctuary. Efforts will be made to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the program.

Notably, it was recently that forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah visited South Africa along with two senior forest officers who are experts in wildlife. During the tour of South Africa, they studied the upbringing and protection of wild animals. Their visit to South Africa was also seen through the prism of the proposed Cheetah project of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary.

The preparations at Kuno Palpur Sanctuary are in full swing for the Cheetah project and four separate enclosures have been made where Cheetahs will be kept initially so that they can acclimatize to their new environment. In the meantime, five leopards have tried to play the spoilsport as they sneaked into the enclosures made for arriving cheetahs and so far, three leopards have been caught and sent to nearby Madhav National Park.

Now two more leopards are moving inside the enclosures and efforts are being made to catch them as early as possible. Even a separate passage has been created so that they themselves flee from the enclosures.

