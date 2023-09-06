Bhopal: Cheetah Steering Committee Ponders Over Cheetahs’ Release In Jungles | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The visit of Cheetah Steering Committee members to Kuno National Park ended on Monday. During one-day meeting, important issues related to Cheetah Project were discussed at length.

The discussion took place on probability of releasing cheetahs into the wild in winter season. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Aseem Shrivastava has been authorised to take decision after consulting veterinary doctors and experts.

Senior officers of Kuno National Park expressed their views on relevant issues before Cheetah Steering Committee members. They told members about their field experience, problems in handling of cheetahs in wild.

No decision was taken whether same radio collars should be used for cheetahs.

At least two cheetahs have died due to infection caused by radio collar. Cheetah Steering Committee members inquired about suggestions that were followed and yet to be followed to prevent deaths.