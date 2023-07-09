Bhopal: Change In Rule Increased Child Adoptions In Country: Irani

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The change in rules have increased the number of child adoptions in the country, bringing joy to childless couples, said Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani while addressing the regional symposium on Child Protection, Child Safety and Child Welfare in the city on Sunday.

Symposium was attended by over 1500 representatives from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The focus of the programme was on amendments in Juvenile Justice Act and Rules.

The minister appreciated National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, State Child Commissions and CWCs for their efforts in facilitating return of 1.45 lakh children from child care institutions to their homes.

She said prior to the change in the law, 900 adoption cases were pending in courts across the country. With the change in law brought about by the Government, the district administration was given responsibility, and since then, more than 2,250 adoptions have been successfully processed across the country in a year.

At present, GoI is providing non-institutional care to 65,000 children nationwide. Speaking further, Irani said that Rs 4,000 per month were being provide to victims under POCSO Act for whom Rs 74 crore have been allocated. Further arrangements will be made for their skill development. The government will take care of them till they attain age of 23.

Minister of state for women and child development Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai highlighted the objectives of Mission Vatsalya, which aims to pursue convergence strategy at intra-ministry and inter-ministry level for efficient and effective outcome for objective of child welfare and protection.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the day would be marked in the pages of history because from village level to officials of Government of India and Union Minister gathered in Bhopal for betterment of children of India.

Meets CM

The Union Minister Smriti Irani met the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM House during her visit to Bhopal. They discussed issues related to women and child development.

Families present

Three families who had adopted children were present at the function. The Union Minister welcomed and honoured them. The minister praised the couple for adopting child.

Childline to be transferred to states

Bhopal: Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the Childline would be handed over to states so that the distress call gets connected to local police stations and the issue was resolved quickly.

Childline 1098 is a 24-hour-a-day emergency phone service for children in need of aid and assistance. The nearly 26-year-old Childline is partnered with civil society and the government. Childline India Foundation is the nodal agency of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for setting up, managing and monitoring the Childline 1098 service all over the country.

"The child in distress has the right to get first connected to the police when he or she dials for help," the Women and Child Development Minister said at the regional symposium on child protection, child safety and child welfare held under Vatsal Bharat in Bhopal.

