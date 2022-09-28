e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CG prof named VC of Bhoj Open Varsity

Bhopal: CG prof named VC of Bhoj Open Varsity

Tiwari is working as professor, in School of Studies in Electronics and Photonics, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has appointed Sanjay Tiwari as Vice Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University, Bhopal.

Tiwari is working as professor, in School of Studies in Electronics and Photonics, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. His tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University will be for a period of four years from the date of taking charge or attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. 

The term of present vice chancellor of Bhoj Open University Prof Jayant Sonwalkar will end on October 3.   

Read Also
Bhopal: 4-day book fair ‘Load the Box’ at Manas Bhawan from Sept 29
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CG prof named VC of Bhoj Open Varsity

Bhopal: CG prof named VC of Bhoj Open Varsity

Bhopal: 4-day book fair ‘Load the Box’ at Manas Bhawan from Sept 29

Bhopal: 4-day book fair ‘Load the Box’ at Manas Bhawan from Sept 29

Bhopal: Walmi to develop forests around toll plazas on National Highways

Bhopal: Walmi to develop forests around toll plazas on National Highways

Bhopal: Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association releases schedule for players’ selection

Bhopal: Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association releases schedule for players’ selection

Bhopal: Campaign for free precaution dose ends today

Bhopal: Campaign for free precaution dose ends today