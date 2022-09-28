Bhopal: CG prof named VC of Bhoj Open Varsity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has appointed Sanjay Tiwari as Vice Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University, Bhopal.

Tiwari is working as professor, in School of Studies in Electronics and Photonics, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. His tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University will be for a period of four years from the date of taking charge or attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

The term of present vice chancellor of Bhoj Open University Prof Jayant Sonwalkar will end on October 3.