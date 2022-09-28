Bhopal: 4-day book fair ‘Load the Box’ at Manas Bhawan from Sept 29

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day book fair ‘Load the Box’ will begin at Manas Bhawan, Shyamla Hills in the city on Thursday (September 28).

Books of different genres, from romance to fantasy, non-fiction, crime and children, will be on display at the book fair, organised by Kitab Lovers, a Haryana-based book startup.

Co-founder of Kitab Lovers, Harpreet Singh, said, “We are excited to be in Bhopal again. At Kitab Lovers, we are on a mission to encourage and improve the reading habits of people. We believe that everyone should have access to the best books at the most affordable prices, and this has been the main motivator behind the ‘Load the Box’ concept.”

He further said, “We have carefully arranged the range of books available at the book fair to ensure that there is something for everyone.”

“We want to encourage youth to spend time away from their gadgets and instead immerse themselves in the wealth of knowledge that a book can offer. The fair will have a free reading area and authors’ signed copies will also be available,” Singh added.

Kitab Lovers, a startup specialising in selling new and pre-owned books at affordable price, offers an innovative ‘Load the Box’ concept wherein visitors can make a one-time payment for a box and fill the box with as many books as it can hold as long as it is able to close flat.

The boxes will be available in three different sizes: the Money Saver (fits in 10-13books); the Wealth box (fits in 17-20 books); and the Treasure box (fits in 30-33 books), Singh added. The 4-day book fair will be open for the public from 10 am to 9 pm.