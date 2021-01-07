Bhopal: CBI files supplementary challan

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted supplementary challan in special designated court in the District court, Gwalior in connection with PMT-2011 scam. Challan has been filed against 57 accused. The CBI was investigating PMT-2011 and found that MBBS seats of Government quota were sold for Rs 50 lakh by private medical college. It is said that Chirayu Medical College allegedly sold 39 seats belonging to government quota.

The case was registered in 2013 by Special Task Force (STF) against three medical students. After the Supreme Court order, the CBI took over the case in July 2015. After investigating the case for five years, the CBI booked 57 more people in the case. In the investigation, it was found that the private medical college had paid students studying in medical colleges in MP and others states to appear in the PMT 2011 and to lock the seats during the first round of counselling. They vacated their seats after counselling. Later, the private medical college admitted undeserving students to the vacant seats after taking hefty donations. Then the DME and joint DME also acted against the rules.

Dr Goenka files plea in HC: Chairman of Chirayu Medical College Dr Ajay Goenka had filed a petition in Gwalior High Court requesting not to call all the accused as they are corona warrior and face exposure to corona patients. The High Court passed order as follows.

The HC dealing with the case involving offences punishable u/Ss. 120-B, 201,204, 408, 419, 420, 468, 471, 477-A IPC, S. 13(2), 13(1)(d) PC Act and S. 4/3D(1)(2) of the M.P. Examination Act, 1937 shall not insist upon for personal appearance of more than 5 accused/petitioners before the trial court on any particular date. It is left to the discretion of learned trial judge to decide which particular accused to be called in a group comprising of five or less accused in person or not and in this regard trial court shall pass a reasoned order.