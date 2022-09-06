Bhopal: Cabinet nod to Auto Rickshaw Regulation Scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet gave nod to Autorickshaw Regulation Scheme, 2021, at its meeting held here on Tuesday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the meeting.

Briefing journalists about the cabinet decisions, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said under the Scheme, separate permits would be given for urban and rural areas. There would be separate colours of auto rickshaws under the scheme.

No one will use the wooden plank, which is often used to accommodate extra passengers.

For disaster management, 950 volunteer home guards – Sainiks - will be sent on deputation in the State Disaster Emergency Response Force.

Besides, the cabinet gave its nod for Birsa Munda Swarojgar Scheme, Tantya Mama Arthik Kalyan Yojana, Chief Minister Schedule Tribe scheme etc.

For Ladli Laxmi Yojana-II, Bill 2022, was passed. Cabinet approved Madhya Pradesh VAT Bill, 2022, Madhya Pradesh Stamp Bill, 2022 and Madhya Pradesh Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill, 2022. All these bills will be tabled in the upcoming assembly session.

PM programme

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the programme to be organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit at Kuno Palpur Sanctuary on September 17, the birthday of PM.

Cheetahs will be released in the sanctuary on September 17. The PM will also attend a programme of Women Self Help Groups there.

