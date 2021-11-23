Bhopal: Cabinet approves Cyber Tehsil for speedy mutation sans physical appearance

BHOPAL: The cabinet on Tuesday ratified the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill 2021 related to the proposal for creation of a cyber tehsil for one or more districts for speedy disposal of revenue cases of undisputed category, in which orders can be made on the basis of registered documents, but which are pending due to lack of personal appearance of the parties.

The Bill was approved for the proposal to create cyber tehsils. Cyber Tehsil will make mutation process easy from anywhere in the state, officials said. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the meeting on Tuesday. The Cabinet also decided that ‘Urja Saksharta Abhiyan’ would be launched in the state to make citizens energy literate. Through the campaign, citizens of the state will be given information about energy saving. Efforts will be made to make all the citizens of the state energy literate according to a time bound action plan under the Urja Saksharta Abhiyan. The activities to be included in this campaign are to develop an understanding of expenditure and dissipation of energy in the general public, to give information about traditional and alternative sources of energy and to create an understanding of their impact on the environment, meaningful dialogue about the use of energy, energy conservation and management, to create the ability to make decisions for efficient use of energy based on its awareness, understanding of the effects, consequences of energy consumption, mitigating the environmental risks and negative impact of climate change and enabling the selection of different energy technologies.

Taking a step towards tackling the effects of global warming and climate change, the state government is starting an ‘Urja Saksharta Abhiyan’.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:20 PM IST