Bhopal: Bus hits divider on Airport road, causes traffic jam

BHOPAL: A low-floor bus hit a divider at airport road on Thursday leading to nearly 2 hours long traffic jam on the route. The incident occurred as the bus was taking a turn at Singarcholi.

The bus - operated by Bhopal City Link Limited - hit the divider after it developed snag in its brakes. Dozens of vehicles heading to airport got struck in the traffic jam that nearly lasted for over two-hours. A team of police also was roped in to clear the congestion. The people who had to board flight were ferried to airport in another bus.

A mechanic was called to fix technical snag. The traffic congestion got cleared only when the bus departed after its breaks were fixed.

The road at Singarcholi is quite narrow and any such incident causes a huge traffic snarl.

BCLL official Sanjay Soni said the brakes of the bus were jammed while it was taking turn at Singarcholi area. These buses are quite old and in dilapidated state, we are in the process of replacing the old buses, he added.