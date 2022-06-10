Bhopal: Bundeli songs, folk, tribal dance delight audience on Day 4 of 9th Foundation Day celebrations of Tribal Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Mare ja rahe hum garmi mein hai balma…,’ ‘Balma lo saiyan bhari hai dupahariya jeth mas ka…’ and ‘ Humein jiya mein basa layo…’.

The Bundeli traditional songs were presented by Deepa Srivastava with her troupe from Bhopal on Thursday evening - the fourth-day of a five day event to mark 9th foundation day celebrations of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in the city.

She also presented Devi Jas, Madhurla, Gari songs , enchanted the audience., Muktaprakhar Saxena, Nandini Srivastava accompanied her on vocal, Hemu on Dholak, Shri Uike on harmonium, Prabhu Dayal Dev on Banjo.

It was followed by folk and tribal dance across the country which earned a huge round of applause from the audience. The dance included Karma (Uttar Pradesh), Sambalpuri Karma (Odisha), Tharu (Uttranchal), Garasiya (Rajasthan), Gond Thatya (Madhya Pradesh), Madhuri (Telangana), Rajasthan (Garasiya), Saung Mukhauta (Maharashtra) and Dollu Kunitha dance (Karnataka).

Dollu Kunitha dance was performed by male goat herders but 25 years back a women's troupe was formed. This is the only women's troupe in Karnataka performing the dance.

The event was organised by the Directorate of Culture, MP, in collaboration with South Central Zone Cultural Centre Nagpur and North Central Zone Cultural Centre Prayagraj under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Besides song and dance, visitors enjoyed traditional indigenous dishes of Korku, Gond, Bhil, Baiga tribes a lot. The dishes included Kodo, Kudai, Kutki, Bans ki sabji, Rai ki Bhaji, Dal, Paniya, Bada Sukha and Ghenhu Paan Roti.

A photo exhibition, a craft fair and a puppet show were also organised. Handlooms and handicraft items made of clay, bamboo, brass, and cotton are on display in the fair. Gond tribal painter Padma Shri Durga Bai’s works are also on display under an exhibition which will remain open for visitors till June 30.

Malvi songs by Shalini Vyas and her troupe from Bhopal and tribal dances by artists from different states will be presented on Saturday – the concluding day of the event.