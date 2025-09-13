 Bhopal: Bulldozer Flattens Illegal Houses Of TIT College Rape & Blackmail Accused
Bhopal: Bulldozer Flattens Illegal Houses Of TIT College Rape & Blackmail Accused

The operation followed repeated notices and court orders, and was carried out under tight police supervision

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
Bhopal: Bulldozer Flattens Illegal Houses Of TIT College Rape, Blackmail Accused | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive administrative action in the high-profile TIT College case, district authorities on Saturday demolished the illegal houses of accused Saad and Sahil in Arjun Nagar.

The operation followed repeated notices and court orders, and was carried out under tight police supervision. Barricades were set up a day in advance to prevent any disruption.

Govindpura SDM Ravish Kumar Srivastava said both properties were built on government land under survey (khasra) numbers 32, 42, and 43. Notices under Section 248 were served, and removal orders were issued on August 19.

One lease, originally granted in 1984 for 30 years, had already expired, leaving no legal claim for the occupants. The demolished structures included a duplex and a single-storey house measuring around 1,200 and 600 sq ft. Families had vacated the premises prior to demolition.

The accused—Farhan Khan, Saad, Sahil, Nabeel, Ali, and Abrar—allegedly sexually assaulted students and blackmailed them. They also face charges for forceful religious conversion. Trial proceedings are underway, and this demolition marks the first major administrative action since the case surfaced.

Action against Farhan’s property pending

While Saad and Sahil’s houses were demolished, action against Farhan Khan’s property, owned by his father Rizwan Khan, was delayed. The scheduled hearing coincided with Lok Adalat proceedings. SDM Srivastava said authorities will proceed as per court directions once the pending reply is filed, ensuring that all properties linked to criminal activity face administrative action.

