Bhopal: Brahmin body demands KK Mishra’s expulsion from Congress 

Bhopal (Mahdya Pradesh): The Sarva Brahmin Yuva Samiti, Bhopal, has demanded that Congress leader KK Mishra should be sacked by the party for his remark against the Brahmin community.

The Samiti also demanded that Mishra must offer a public apology. Otherwise, they would launch a state-wide protest against Mishra and the Congress and would also perform a ‘Sadbuddhi Hawan’ to pray to god for granting wisdom to them.

State President of the Samiti Pandit Ramnarayan Awasthi told media persons at Masala Restaurant in the city on Thursday that the entire Brahmin community has been angered by Mishra's statement and they strongly condemn it.

If action is not taken soon, the Brahmins will launch an agitation and the Brahmins will boycott Congress and Kamal Nath, he said.

Secretary of publicity wing of the Samiti, Sanjana Richhariya said that Mishra should apologise for his remark otherwise they will protest and perform a ‘Sadbuddhi Hawan’ for him. “He has insulted the Brahmin community, and especially women,” she added.