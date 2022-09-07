Bhopal: Boy electrocuted while playing at Ganesha pandal

e-Paper Get App
The deceased Mohit Gajwani was the only child of his parents. Police station incharge Anil Vajpyee told media that the victim Mohit was playing at the pandal with his other friends when the incident took place.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Representaional image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy got electrocuted while playing at Ganesha pandal in Nehru Nagar on Tuesday evening, said Kamla Nagar police.

The deceased Mohit Gajwani was the only child of his parents. Police station incharge Anil Vajpyee told media that the victim Mohit was playing at the pandal with his other friends when the incident took place. The onlookers told police that the boy accidently touched the live wire hanging from an electric pole from which the power connection to the pandal was taken for the ingoing Ganesh Chaturthi.

People standing near the pole tried to pull the boy when he got stuck to the wire but in vain. The child was later rushed to hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s father Suresh Gajwani. Local residents blamed the electricity board officials for the negligence which led to the fatal accident.  Mohit’s mother Usha blames herself for allowing her son to play at the pandal.

article-image

