Bhopal: BMC worker thrashed, robbed of mobile phone and money

BHOPAL: A worker in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was thrashed, robbed off his mobile phone and valuables by unidentified men, on Friday night. The accused fled after the incident.The incident occured while the victim was returning home from his office, late night.According to CSP of Govindpura Amit Kumar, the victim Pradeep Singh Patel (21), lives near Shakti Nagar shopping complex and works in call centre of BMC located at ISBT, in night shift (4PM and 12PM). On Friday midnight, the victim was walking toward Shakti Nagar. After reaching Sanchi Dugdh Sangh, three bike-borne youths approached him and asked for the way to Anna Nagar. While he was helping them, two youths got down and suddenly covered his face with a towel and hit him on his head with a stone after which he fell on the road.

The accused took the mobile and wallet from Pradeep’s pocket carrying cash and ATM card. Pradeep grabbed leg of one accused after which they thrashed him in his chest and face and escaped towards Kasturba hospital. The victim reached the near tea stall and informed about the incident to his music teacher Ashish Anand with the help of tea vendor’s phone. The victim approached Govindpura police station and reported the matter to police. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case of loot against the robbers. The CCTV footage of the area was collected but the accused cannot be identified due to unclear footage.