Bhopal: BMC team ‘vandalises’ house, asks family to vacate by September

BHOPAL: A family living in at Prata Nagar, where smart road construction is underway, has accused municipal body team of vandalizing their house when they were away and their minor children were at home. The family claimed that team only left when they gave in writing to vacate the house by September end.

Anupama Joshi, who lives in Pratap Nagar area where smart road construction is being undertaken, alleged that a team of municipal body accompanied with cops, stormed into their house and allegedly threw the belongings and severed the power supply line.

The municipal body is allegedly making the family to leave the house which is ‘hampering’ the road construction work.

At the time of incident Anupama’s two minor children were inside the house while she was away for work. She alleged that the municipal team did not listen to her children who asked them to come later as their parents were away.

Anupama had gone to a school where she works. She claimed as civic body team turned a deaf ear to her children’s calls,; they rushed to local corproator Shabista Zaki for help.

Zaki, on her arrival she too had a heated argument with the municipal team as she objected to their action being taken in absence of the elders of the family. Zaki said that the municipal team took in writing that the family would vacate the house by end of September.

However, before leaving the team vandalised the house and severed the power supply line of the house, alleged Anupama. She said her children have to take examination in September.

The corporator too said that the kids would have trouble in studying when they know that they have to leave their house by next month.