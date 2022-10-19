Bhopal: BMC organises property expo, claims it’s first by any civic body in country

BJP Minister Vishvas Sarang and mayor Malti Rai inaugurate Bhopal Municipal Corporation Property Expo on MVM Ground on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A three-day property expo organised by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) began here on Wednesday with corporation officials claiming that it's the first property expo in the country by any civic body.

The BMC wishes to sell more than 3400 commercial and residential properties situated at more than 50 locations across the city, as per officials.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, mayor Malti Rai, commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani and other officials of municipal corporation were present on the occasion as the expo was inaugurated on Wednesday evening on MVM College ground.

The decision to organise the expo was taken by mayor Malti Rai during a meeting with the officials to dispose of the commercial and residential properties of the corporation which couldn’t be disposed of earlier.

A registration counter and digital signature counter have also been set up over there. If someone decides to buy a residential or commercial property then the process of creating his digital signature will be initiated followed by which he will take part in the tender process online.

The property expo was mired into a controversy too as speaker of the corporation Kishan Suryavanshi took exception to his photo being carried on the hoardings set up to promote the event. He was conspicuous by his absence during the inauguration programme.

During the event, information about the sale of houses constructed under Housing for All (HFA) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will also be shared with people.

The locations where the properties are situated include TT Nagar, New Market, Kokta, Bairagarh, Shahjahanabad, Jahangirabad, Berasia Bus Stand, Jumerati Gate, Neelbad, Nadra Bus stand, MP Nagar multi level parking, Kolar, Hoshangabad Road etc.

