Prostitution is not illegal but police have a different take, says NCW chairperson

Rekha Sharma Chairperson, of National Commission for Women (NCW) and others at the launch of RACE LAB –Research Advocacy and Capacity building against Exploitation in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Citing an observation of apex court, National Commission for Women, chairperson said that prostitution is not illegal in our country, but pushing someone into flesh trade and harassing the sex worker over her profession by police is illegal. The National Women Commission chairperson Rekha Sharma while talking to media persons here on Wednesday, said if one takes into account the ruling of the Supreme Court, prostitution is not illegal and is just another profession, however, the law enforcement agencies have a different take and none of them consider it as legal. For them it is an offence punishable under the law and they take actions as per, said the chairperson

Sharma was speaking at the launch of Research Advocacy and Capacity building against Exploitation Lab (RACE Lab). A MoU was signed between Samvedna and Pracademic Action Research Initiative with Multidisciplinary Approach Lab (PARIMAL) on the occasion. Speaking about the lab, Director of RACE Lab (IPS) Veerandra Mishra said, “It is related to the human trafficking. The racketeers are smarter and well informed and to crack their modus operandi a proper research work is needed. The RACE Lab will try inputs to curb the trafficking.”

Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, CCI India and other partners will coordinate to run this programme, he added.

