e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalProstitution is not illegal but police have a different take, says NCW chairperson

Prostitution is not illegal but police have a different take, says NCW chairperson

Research Advocacy and Capacity building against Exploitation Lab (RACE Lab) launched

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Rekha Sharma Chairperson, of National Commission for Women (NCW) and others at the launch of RACE LAB –Research Advocacy and Capacity building against Exploitation in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Citing an observation of apex court, National Commission for Women, chairperson said that prostitution is not illegal in our country, but pushing someone into flesh trade and harassing the sex worker over her profession by police is illegal. The National Women Commission chairperson Rekha Sharma while talking to media persons here on Wednesday, said if one takes into account the ruling of the Supreme Court, prostitution is not illegal and is just another profession, however, the law enforcement agencies have a different take and none of them consider it as legal. For them it is an offence punishable under the law and they take actions as per, said the chairperson

Sharma was speaking at the launch of Research Advocacy and Capacity building against Exploitation Lab (RACE Lab). A MoU was signed between Samvedna and Pracademic Action Research Initiative with Multidisciplinary Approach Lab (PARIMAL) on the occasion. Speaking about the lab, Director of RACE Lab (IPS) Veerandra Mishra said, “It is related to the human trafficking. The racketeers are smarter and well informed and to crack their modus operandi a proper research work is needed. The RACE Lab will try inputs to curb the trafficking.” 

Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, CCI India and other partners will coordinate to run this programme, he added.  

Read Also
Bhopal: National Police Commemoration Day full dress rehearsal held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Accused in Vaishali Thakkar suicide case arrested hours after CM’s lookout order in Indore

Indore: Accused in Vaishali Thakkar suicide case arrested hours after CM’s lookout order in Indore

MP second best performing state in the country in PMAY-Urban scheme

MP second best performing state in the country in PMAY-Urban scheme

Bhopal:Intervening in couple’s fight costs youth dear

Bhopal:Intervening in couple’s fight costs youth dear

Bhopal: BMC organises property expo, claims it’s first by any civic body in country

Bhopal: BMC organises property expo, claims it’s first by any civic body in country

Bhopal: 13 PFI activists sent on 7-day police remand

Bhopal: 13 PFI activists sent on 7-day police remand