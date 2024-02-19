Bhopal: BMC Fails Feb 19 Deadline To Shift Human Settlements Over Encroachment In Vicinity Of Bhadbhada Dam Site

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BMC missed the February 19 deadline of shifting 200 families residing illegally in the restricted area of the Bhadbhada dam site. For the reasons best known to them, the municipal administration deferred the drive scheduled for Monday to clear the human settlements from the prohibited area of the site. BMC has to submit an action taken report in NGT on March 12. Similarly, the fifteen days time given to the five families who are illegally raised structure adjoining Munshi Hussain Khan Talab in Old Bhopal has lapsed, but the authorities have not initiated any action against the encroachers, which is a clear violation of the order given by National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The human settlements in Bhadbhada dam site comes under submergence area while the five houses are located within 50 meters of the water bodies.

Besides the 84 encroachments on government land in Kaliyasot-Kerwa dam sites, residential colonies within 33 meter range of Kaliyasot River are to be cleared as directed by the green tribunal. However, following court stay, the administration had to put on hold the anti-encroachment drive here.

NGT, back to back, had given orders to take action against these human settlement, illegal constructions especially in the vicinity of the water bodies. The District and Municipal administration have already issued notices to concerned parties.

Recently, the state government had submitted its second action taken report (ATR) in NGT and admitted to 84 encroachments on its land in restricted areas in and around Kaliyasot and Kerwan dam sites. The illegal constructions, which are mostly residential complexes within the 33m restricted areas at Kaliyasot River are to be demolished but the municipal administration is waiting for the court to vacate its stay.

BMC executive engineer (Lake Conservation) Santosh Gupta said, “Initially we have to shift the human settlements. Around 200 families are to be shifted from Bhadbhada dam site. Then we have to ensure removal of five houses in purview of Munshi Hussain Khan Talab. For other illegal structures, there is a court stay so BMC cannot do anything till the court vacates the stay.”

Green belt cleared of 216 encroachments so far

District administration has removed around 216 encroachments from the green belt of Bhopal. Complying with NGT order, the district administration had identified 692 encroachments in the city’s green belt and a drive was launched before the assembly elections, during which 216 encroachments were cleared.