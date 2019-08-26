Bhopal: BJP's MP unit to pay tribute to Arun Jaitley, Babulal Gaur today

BHOPAL: MP unit of BJP will pay tribute to party leader and ex-union minister Arun Jaitley and ex-chief minister Babulal Gaur on Monday.

Main programme of paying homage is schedules at party state office at 11.00am. BJP state president Rakesh Singh is arriving Bhopal to attend the programme.

Many party leaders including union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, party vice presidents Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Prabhat Jha, and MP and party state president Rakesh Singh attended Arun Jaitley's funeral in New Delhi. Rakesh Singh laid the wreath on the mortal remains of Arun Jaitley on behalf of members of party's state unit.