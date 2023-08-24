Bhopal: BJP Workers Protest At Party Office Over Ticket From Sonkatch Seat

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP workers staged a sit-in at the party office in Bhopal on Wednesday for not giving a ticket to former legislator Rajendra Verma from Sonkatch. The party has given a ticket to Rajesh Sonkar from Sonkatch. Sonkar was seeking a ticket from Sanwer constituency in Indore.

But since water resources minister Tulsi Silawat is set to get ticket from Sanwer, Sonkar was made a candidate from Sonkatch. The supporters of Verma came to the party office and staged a sit-in. When the party workers were protesting, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav was going to the airport to catch a Delhi-bound flight and Narendra Singh Tomar to his house. The supporters of Verma stopped the vehicles of both the leaders. They said that the candidate was landed by a parachute, because Verma has been working for the election for four years.

If candidate is not changed, the BJP will bite the dust in the ensuing election, the agitators said. BJP’s state president VD Sharma tried to quell the anger of the party men holding discussions with them. After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement about change in candidates came to light through media, resentment in three seats, from where candidates have been declared, has intensified.

On the other hand, a senior leader of the party said that tickets would not be changed because of agitation by anyone.