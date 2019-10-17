Bhopal: BJP to move resolution against delimitation in BMC council meet

BHOPAL: The municipal corporation council meet scheduled to be held on October 22 is expected to see heated debate on proposed BMC delimitation. BJP corporators are all set to oppose the proposed delimitation of the civic body in the council meet and move a resolution against it. The BJP, which is in majority in the council, in all likelihood would get it passed – though amidst the opposition of their Congress’s counterpart. The resolution would then be forwarded to department of urban administration.

The Congress corporators are also geared to counter the ruling BJP and would use the meeting to enumerate the benefits the delimitation of the civic body would bring to the state capital.

Council meeting will be held on Tuesday and we will pass a proposal on the basis of majority, said BMC chairperson Surjeet Singh Chouhan. All corporators can put their views during the meeting and discussion on the same would be taken up and thereafter on the basis of the majority, decision on the proposal would be made, he added.

Leader of opposition in BMC Mohammad Sageer said that the party corporators are all set to favour the proposed delimitation and highlight on the advantages during the debate.

The state government had invited claims and objections from the residents on the proposed delimitation of the municipal body. In all 1818 response were received and over 70 % respondents expressed their reservation over the proposed move. Taking note of the same, the BJP corproators have now decided to give voice to people’s opinion and take lawful course.