Bhopal: BJP to make aggressive use of technology in Assembly polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP is going to use modern technology aggressively to prepare for Assembly elections due this year. BJP’s regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jambal said if party is strong digitally, the victory would be bigger. He was addressing the workshop of Booth Empowerment and Expansion Scheme 2 at party office in state capital on Sunday. He added that to strengthen the organisation, party workers have to work hard and take tours. He underlined the need to empower the booth and to work in planned manner. State BJP incharge Murlidhar Rao has said history is the testimony that victory in battle belonged of those who had embraced advanced technology. “We have to connect workers with the technology. If we equip worker with modern technology, then no one can face him,” he said. “We have to embark on technology-based work plan to achieve the target of winning more than 200 Assembly seats and 51 per cent vote share in coming Assembly elections,” he said. State BJP president VD Sharma said under Booth Vistarak Campaign, 61237 booths were digitalised.