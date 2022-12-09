Bhopal: BJP to follow Gujarat pattern in MP polls, prepares for Modi’s visits

Narendra Modi with Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is planning to organise rallies to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the way he did in Gujarat.

Modi will address rallies every second month till the elections, for which a schedule is being prepared. The party will create an atmosphere in the state with the help of visits by Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Modi will address a conference of non-resident Indians in Indore on January 9. After that, he will be requested to take part in three more programmes.

The party is also preparing for Bhoomipoojan of the Ken-Betwa link project. The water resources department will organize the programme to which Modi is being invited.

Similarly, according to the government’s plan, Modi will perform the Bhoomipoojan of Atal Expressway in March. He will be invited to inaugurate a statue of Adi Shankaracharya and to lay foundation of many development projects in Omkareshwar.

The government is gathering information about some big events to be held in the coming six months. A few Union ministers will also be invited to these events.

Several events had been organized six months before the Gujarat assembly elections. Many Union ministers took part in those functions. The state will hold such a series of functions in the coming days.

The government is making a strategy for such events. According to sources, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may discuss the election strategy with BJP central leadership.