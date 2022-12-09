Bhopal: Bereaved kin place girl’s body on road, stage sit-in

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muskan Kanarji (17), who had sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a dumper in Bag sevaniya locality of the city on November 28, succumbed to her injuries at the AIIMS hospital on Thursday while undergoing treatment. Notably, Muskan’s younger sister Anushka, who was riding pillion on the scooty had died on the spot.

Kin of the deceased girls staged placed the body of the deceased at Bagsevaniya square and a sit-in on Friday afternoon. SHO of Bag Sevaniya police station, Sanjeev Chouksey, told Free Press that after receiving the news of Muskan’s death, her family members resorted to protests at the Bagsevaniya square of the city on Friday noon. The deceased girls’ family members are seeking compensation from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

As the demand of the family went unheard, the family members placed Muskan’s body on the main road and staged a sit-in, due to which the traffic flow remained disrupted for some time.

Following this, the corporator of the ward as well as SDM arrived on the spot and assured the family of compensation, after which the girls’ kin vacated the road, SHO Chouksey said.