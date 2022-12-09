e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Bereaved kin place girl’s body on road, stage sit-in

Bhopal: Bereaved kin place girl’s body on road, stage sit-in

Family was seeking compensation for accident victim

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muskan Kanarji (17), who had sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a dumper in Bag sevaniya locality of the city on November 28, succumbed to her injuries at the AIIMS hospital on Thursday while undergoing treatment. Notably, Muskan’s younger sister Anushka, who was riding pillion on the scooty had died on the spot.

Kin of the deceased girls staged placed the body of the deceased at Bagsevaniya square and a sit-in on Friday afternoon. SHO of Bag Sevaniya police station, Sanjeev Chouksey, told Free Press that after receiving the news of Muskan’s death, her family members resorted to protests at the Bagsevaniya square of the city on Friday noon. The deceased girls’ family members are seeking compensation from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

As the demand of the family went unheard, the family members placed Muskan’s body on the main road and staged a sit-in, due to which the traffic flow remained disrupted for some time.

Following this, the corporator of the ward as well as SDM arrived on the spot and assured the family of compensation, after which the girls’ kin vacated the road, SHO Chouksey said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Limping education system needs prop, say educators following government's move to rebrand...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Probing if beleaguered teachers are linked to anti-national elements, says Home...

Madhya Pradesh: Probing if beleaguered teachers are linked to anti-national elements, says Home...

Madhya Pradesh: Boy attacks minor with knife after she rejects his proposal in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Boy attacks minor with knife after she rejects his proposal in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Chhindwara CMHO and Bichuua CMO 

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Chhindwara CMHO and Bichuua CMO 

Bhopal: BJP to follow Gujarat pattern in MP polls, prepares for Modi’s visits

Bhopal: BJP to follow Gujarat pattern in MP polls, prepares for Modi’s visits

VCs to be called Kulgurus: But limping education system needs prop, say educators

VCs to be called Kulgurus: But limping education system needs prop, say educators