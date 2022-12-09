Bhopal: Limping education system needs prop, say educators following government's move to rebrand vice-chancellors' designation

Bhopal: "Our state government is perfect at dismantling the state education system. Changing names won’t change the grassroot reality," ex-professor Devendra Pratap Singh told Free Press | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of educators said that the move to call university vice- chancellors as Kulgurus instead of Kulpatis would not help in improving the quality of education in the state. Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday had issued directives that vice-chancellors should be called Kulgurus.

"Our state government is perfect at dismantling the state education system. Changing names won’t change the grassroot reality. If you really want to change the names of the academicians, then they should do it in the hierarchical order and start with the chancellor," ex-professor Devendra Pratap Singh told Free Press.

No letter in 5 yrs

Collegiate Education Professors’ Association president and professor Kailash Tyagi told Free Press, “If changing names can change the status of higher education for better, then what all we need is just to change names. Instead of changing names, the authorities should work hard to change the ground reality of education system. We need more stringent changes in universities.”

He said government should ensure that regular classes were conducted and there were sufficient number of teachers. “I haven't received a single letter from the authorities inquiring about the regular classes of students in last five years,” Tyagi remarked.

Rebranding designation

Professor Sandeep Sablok said, “State government has failed to make the education system better by changing names all they are trying to do is divert public attention from real issue. At present, many posts are vacant in universities. Just by rebranding the designation, you can’t rebrand the education system.”

MP Government Professors’ Association General Secretory Professor Anand Sharma said, “By changing the name, they are just trying to glorify V-Cs. It’ll not impact or change anything in the education system. But it’ll be wrong to say that the government is not doing anything to better the system. System is changing slowly. It’ll take time to see the impact.”