Madhya Pradesh: Varsity Vice Chancellors to be called 'kulgurus' instead of 'kulpatis'

The governor called upon all private and government universities to run employment-oriented courses and impart and maintain high standards of education

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
Governor Mangubhai Patel |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice chancellors of universities in Madhya Pradesh will, henceforth, be called 'Kulgurus' in place of the current term 'Kulpatis' as per directions issued by Governor Mangubhai Patel, an official said on Thursday.

He issued this directive while addressing the 100th meeting of the University Coordination Committee at the Sandipani auditorium of Raj Bhavan here during the day, the official said.

"Besides, the governor called upon all private and government universities to run employment-oriented courses and impart and maintain high standards of education," the official informed.

Patel said all universities should adopt five villages every year and run programmes focusing on health, cleanliness and community service there.

MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and top department officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Shailendra Singh, Commissioner Karmaveer Sharma as well as DP Ahuja, Secretary to Governor, finance commissioner Janeshwar Patil and vice chancellors of all universities took part in the meeting.

