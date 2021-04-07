Bhopal: BJP, RSS must stop spreading hate, says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on Wednesday, accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of spreading hatred among different religious communities. He said India can become a 'vishwa guru' (world leader) only with love and harmony and not hatred.

The senior Congress leader in a series of tweets on Wednesday said, "Why is the BJP and Sangh Parivar miffed with me because I follow true Sanatani Hindu traditions. Stop selling religion, stop spreading hatred through religion and creating discord among people of different religions. Stop asking for votes on the basis of religion. Spread unity instead of creating rift."

He also said that Sanatan Dharma is so inclusive that it considers the whole world as its family. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, the former MP Chief Minister said, "Why did Nathuram Godse shoot Gandhi? Because Gandhi was a true devout Hindu and respected all religions. Following the principles of truth, love, harmony and non-violence, he launched several satyagraha movements against hatred and violence. The last words he said after he was shot at were 'Hey Ram'.