MP News: Khelo MP Youth Games Launched With Olympic-Scale Spectacle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a dazzling inauguration that redefined scale and spectacle, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Khelo MP Youth Games 2026 on a floating stage at the Boat Club on Upper Lake on Wednesday, declaring the ceremo ny reminiscent of an "Olympic Games" and a "Bollywood event."

“It seems the program is being organised abroad, not in MP or India… The beginning is such that you can imagine what the conclusion will be,” said Yadav, visibly impressed by the high-tech showmanship that included the country’s first 4K water projection, a laser show, fireworks, and a towering 20-foot jersey that became an instant attraction.

The CM highlighted the inclusive spirit of the Games, with 1.5 lakh participants from across the state, including remote areas, competing across 11 sports.

Traditional games like Pittu and tug-of-war have been included alongside cricket and throwball.

He commended sports minister Vishvas Sarang and department officials for the grand organisation and launched the event’s logo, jersey, mascot, and theme songs. The evening was further electrified by performances from playback singers Divya Kumar and Shefali Alvares, captivating a massive youth audience.

The Games, jointly organised by the Sports Department and All Sports Associations for the first time, will unfold through a phased selection process: block level (January 12–16), district (January 16–20), divisional (January 21–25), and state finals (January 28–31). With such a glamorous launch, the state has set the stage for a youth sports festival that promises both fierce competition and unforgettable memories.