 MP News: High Court Tells Machhli Family They Can Approach Appropriate Forum for Compensation After Demolition
The Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has allowed Yashin Ahmed Machhli and his family to approach an appropriate forum for compensation or relief after authorities demolished their properties. Seven major structures, including a 35-year-old mansion on 15,000 sq ft valued around Rs 100 crore, were razed in July–August 2025. The family plans to file a suit in Bhopal District Court.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has said that Yaseen Ahmed Machhli and his family, whose properties were demolished by the authorities, are at liberty to approach an appropriate forum seeking compensation or any other relief against the action taken.

As per HC order, additional advocate general appearing on behalf of state government submitted that no offenses were registered against petitioners and they were not aware of fact that they have been made accused in any criminal matter. The petitioner had demanded liberty be given for compensation.

The state government had demolished 7 major properties of the Machhli family in July-August, 2025. Around 35-year-old mansion with over 30 rooms was razed to the ground. The Machhli family had constructed the mansion, garage, park, and porch on 15,000 square feet area.

The value of the property including the alleged government land was estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. The administration had claimed that land worth Rs 125 crore was freed from encroachment in two separate operations carried out last year.

article-image

Advocdate Priyank Agrawal, who appeared for petitioners, said, Yashin Ahmed Machhli and others had approached court HC . The court has given relief to the Machhli family stating that the family may approach any appropriate forum for compensation against demolition of property. The family will now file suit in Bhopal District court seeking compensations, he said.

