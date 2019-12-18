Bhopal: BJP raises farmers’ issue in Vidhan Sabha

BHOPAL: ‘Congress aayi tarakki rukwai, ummde murjhai’ said ex-chief minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan while participating in the discussion in the assembly on Urea situation in the state, on Wednesday.

The opposition raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha related to the shortage and poor distribution of fertiliser in the state which leads the farmers’ problems.

Chouhan raised the non presence of chief minister Kamal Nath in the assembly and said “CM Nath is every busy, he is not having time to reach among the farmers who had lost their crop and now when we the public representatives wanted to tell the problems of farmers in the assembly, he is absent”.

He claimed when he was the CM he lands in the agriculture filed and joins to the problems of the farmers.

He alleged state government and even the senior party leader had promised to waive of the farmers loan in 10 days, but till date the loan is not waived of.

He alleged that for the first time the farmers and their family members are struggling to the fertiliser s, “Women and children are standing in the queues to get the fertiliser s”.

He alleged that the fertiliser s are available in the black market in double price, “In black market the bag of fertiliser is Rs 500 and the real cost is Rs 265”.

He alleged that due to mismanagement the Gandhi Sagar dam would have ripped off, “Most of the part of the state had faced the flood situation because of manmade mismanagement”.

He informed that in last seven months 71 farmers had committed suicide. He appealed to provide fertiliser and relief fund to the farmers as early as possible.

Cong MLAs ask Shivraj to seek fund from Union govt for MP

Congress MLAs raised slogans against the ex-CM while he was delivering the statements. The PWD minister and other members asked him that he should ask the Government of India to provide the SDRF Fund for the flood affected state.